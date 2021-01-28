Toxic Republican congressperson Majorie Taylor Green is angry about space lasers

Space lasers are part of a plot against coal. Georgia's Majorie Taylor Green is really making headlines.

SF Chron:

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia has since deleted the Facebook post in which she made the suggestion, according to Media Matters for America, a left-leaning research outlet. But the group released a screen grab of the November 2018 post in which Greene detailed a long, meandering conspiracy theory involving Pacific Gas and Electric Co., former Gov. Jerry Brown, Sen. Dianne Feinstein's husband, space-based solar generators and unnamed people who claimed to have seen "what looked like lasers or blue beams of light causing the fires."

"The idea is clean energy to replace coal and oil," Greene wrote. "If they are beaming the suns energy back to Earth, I'm sure they wouldn't ever miss a transmitter receiving station right??!!"