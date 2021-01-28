Toxic Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene calls elected officials "r*tards"

Mark Frauenfelder
Marjorie Taylor Greene calling elected officials "re***ds"- "I'm not trying to talk down on people with Down's Syndrome. But that's what these people are." from PublicFreakout

Not sure when Rep. Frazzledrip (R-GA) made this video, but I'm sure it appeals to the kind of people who put her in office. To the other 99.99% of the human population, it's pathetic.