Watch Jimmy Fallon's hilarious montage of sleazy (but real!) product ads starring Giuliani

Jimmy Fallon told us last night he was surprised to learn that Rudy Giuliani had been making money on his ads that run on his own YouTube channel – until YouTube put the kibosh on that. But when it comes to Giuliani, nothing, no matter how high the sleaze count, should come as a shock. Fallon then plays a hilarious montage of said commercials (1:28) in which the Giuliani peddles cigars, gold, pills, and ear buds (and yes, the ads are real!). There's no end to what this grifting lawyer turned cheap salesman will do for a few bucks.

And here's the full cigar ad in all its glory: