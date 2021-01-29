A big piece of Highway 1 near Big Sur fell into the ocean

Heavy rains caused the collapse of a large section of California's scenic Highway 1 near Big Sur.

From SF Gate:

Caltrans spokesperson Jim Shivers said the damage to the highway is called a slip out. "It's where we lose a part of the highway and now we're facing a project to clean and repair that stretch," Shivers said. "This is the only location we're aware of where this happened in the storm. Our maintenance team is patrolling the highway now to look for other damage."

Shivers said it's unknown when the road will be reopened, but engineers are assessing the situation and should have more information later today.