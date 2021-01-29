Massive chunk of California's Highway 1 has dropped into the ocean

A massive chunk of Highway 1 just fell into the ocean twenty miles south of the magical town of Big Sur, California. The collapse resulted from the atmospheric river drenching the state with intense rain. From SFGate:

Caltrans spokesperson Jim Shivers said the damage to the highway is called a slip out. "It's where we lose a part of the highway and now we're facing a project to clean and repair that stretch," Shivers said. "This is the only location we're aware of where this happened in the storm. Our maintenance team is patrolling the highway now to look for other damage."