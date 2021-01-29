Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter was murdered in the Parkland high school shooting, talks about how toxic Marjorie Taylor Green and Lauren Boebert don't belong in congress. This clip comes from the MediasTouch Podcast.
Parkland parent Fred Guttenberg: "Depraved" and "dangerous" Greene "needs to be removed"
Video emerges of GOP congresswoman Majorie Taylor Greene calling for Nancy Pelosi's execution for "treason"
It was already publicized that Republican Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene liked social media posts calling for Democrat House Leader Nancy Pelosi's execution. Now video of her calling for it in person has emerged. "It's a crime punishable by death is what treason is. Nancy Pelosi is guilty of treason" The fading interest in a second… READ THE REST
Toxic Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene calls elected officials "r*tards"
Not sure when Rep. Frazzledrip (R-GA) made this video, but I'm sure it appeals to the kind of people who put her in office. To the other 99.99% of the human population, it's pathetic. READ THE REST
More live video of toxic Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene harassing little kids
More video has surfaced of Rep. Marjorie "Frazzledrip" Greene haranguing kids about their efforts to stop children from being mass murdered at school. The fact that the GOP is supporting this unhinged hate-spewing QAnon promotor shows you just how far the party has descended. READ THE REST
