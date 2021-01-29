Watch a young MF Doom address the US Senate about youth voter registration in 1991

In the clip above, influential rapper and producer MF Doom aka Daniel Dumile aka Zev Love X—who died in October—addresses the United States Senate in 1991 about the importance of youth voter registration and the National Voter Registration Act. Known as the Motor Voter bill, it was designed to simplify voter registration by requiring states to offer it when eligible individuals applied for their driver's license or public assistance. The 1991 bill passed in Congress but President George HW Bush vetoed it. Finally, in 1993, President Bill Clinton signed a very similar bill into law.

Below, the first track from the album Operation: Doomsday that introduced MF Doom to the universe: