Dark Patterns at Scale is a thorough collection of the high-pressure and deceptive tricks used on websites to get you to do things you didn't intend. Some are merely the online equivalents of the late J.C. Penney's neverending sales (96% off socks!), but many are outrageous cons and frauds.
Comprehensive tour of dark patterns at shopping websites
