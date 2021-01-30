Get ready to throw cash at 20 of this week's absolute best deals

It's one of the most recycled memes in the history of meme-dom. Fry from the TV show, Futurama, his animated eyes bugging and a raised, clenched fist clutching a wad of cash, shouting, "Shut up and take my money!"

It's the sentiment that drives e-commerce in 2021. We're all looking for deals that are so fantastic that we just want to throw cash at it so fast that we get ours before it sells out or the seller realizes it's too good a deal to keep running.

The Boing Boing Store is full of those great offers every day, but below, check out 20 of this week's absolute best 'Shut Up and Take My Money' deals before someone gets smart and ups the price.

At home fun

This powerful steel ball and tubing works like magic, but it's really just super-cool science. When the magnetized ball is dropped, it slows as it falls through the pipe for a hypnotically transfixing desk fidget game.

Stori is the smart way to store your weed at home safely and securely. This storage solution not only features air-tight, child-resistant tubes and pods to hold cannabis and other smoking accessories in a color-coded system, but there's also a Stori app to take purchase details and even get regional offers on…well, more better weed.

Why frame one of your photos when this digital frame can display all of your photos? With this frame's backup stick, you can download pics right off your smartphone, tablet, or computer, do a quick edit, then plug the stick right into the digital frame to watch your own rolling slideshow.

Created by Welsh artist and designer Rhys Owens, this 20×30-inch print is framed in a handmade, black stained 2-inch deep ash wood frame. And, this striking duo-toned collage-based image is deeply cool. Or deeply strange. Or deeply post-modern. Or all three.

Shipped right to your door, this custom-created mattress features seven interconnected layers for your comfort, including memory foam and a handful of fabrics that work as a 2-stage core and surface cooling system. Armed with all this innovation, the GhostBed keeps your mattress cool and comfortable throughout the night.

Can't get a new mattress without new sheets – and these minimalist, sophisticated, and soft Aizome sheets check all the boxes. Made from natural and organic materials, they make your skin feel better while they help you sleep. And, they're temperature-regulating, so you stay cool in the summer and warm in the winter for perfect sleep all year round.

It's a blanket. But it's got sleeves. So…you know…a slanket! Super soft to the touch and lightweight, this warm fleece blanket has large, loose sleeves that essentially keep you fully wrapped in comfort. You stay entombed in fluffy warmth and coziness with a simplistic practicality that'll make you wonder why all your clothes aren't just slankets.

This jewelry sanitizing system is the first of its kind, using cleaning steps and solutions you'll usually only see in a jewelry store that'll clean your most precious pieces like you ran them through a dishwasher…but, safely. Made with surgical-grade stainless steel, encased in heat-resistant high-grade polymer, and with no mechanical parts, GemSpa kills 99.9% of harmful bacteria and viruses in your jewelry.

In the kitchen

Cold brew doesn't have to take a day to get it right. With this FrankOne brewer, the intense extraction process that usually takes hours to make a cold brew coffee happens in just 4 minutes. And, a regular hot cup of joe happens in just 30 seconds. It's also packed with one-touch simplicity, so just add ground coffee, water, press the button, and your beverage is on the way.

Anybody can take cooking lessons. But not anybody can take cooking lessons with an 84-year-old Italian grandmother, master cook, and serious raconteur. With this package, you get 10 Zoom lessons with Nonna as she teaches you how to make all of her Italian family favorites in these fun engaging and personal one-on-one sessions.

Tech it up

This is portable power, literally whenever you need it. This massive 27,000mAh power battery features 3 USB outputs and a standard 3-prong AC outlet. You can charge up to three devices at once, thanks to Quick Charge 3.0 output. And, it's so fast, it even fully recharges itself in just four hours. Just use the code MOBILE15 when you check out to take an extra 15% off your final price.

This is a charger with a specific purpose in mind: to charge your AirPods even when you've got those helpful Earhoox attachments in place. This charger comes with a topless design, so all you have to do is plug in your AirPods and let the flow begin without ever needing to remove your Earhoox.

Apple or Android, smartphone or smartwatch, this wireless charger has you covered. Boasting dual charging standards of 7.5W for Apple and 10W for Android, you can wirelessly power up your Qi-compatible phone, hook an Apple watch to the foldable charging pad, and feel completely safe overcharging or overheating fears.

This is the keyboard when you're really serious about your computer gaming. Equipped with a space-age LED light array, this height-adjustable keyboard is reinforced for all your most intense gaming scenarios – and there are even cooling abilities so you never boil over during the heat of battle.

If you're going to spend hours in front of your PC for gaming, this desk is how you do it right. With a 45×28-inch gaming surface, it's reinforced for durability, and the design keeps you right on top of your games at all times. You'll use the power console with grounded outlets and a pair of USB charging ports, but you'll leave the built-in cupholder and headphone hook for real organization.

Compact and ergonomic for all your on-the-go activities, these Bluetooth-connected earbuds can be your go-to road warriors. They not only come with a cool leather charging case and feature some stellar battery life of up to 35 hours, these buds are also sporting the authentic Bang and Olufsen sound for an epic listening experience.

These Amazon's Choice headphones from Philips are about serious listening performance. In addition to active noise-cancellation, the premium-quality sound from the perfectly tuned neodymium acoustic drivers are coupled with 30 hours of playtime, flexible quick charging, and soft ear-cup cushions that cover the whole ear, while offering a light comfortable fit.

Fitbit is still the first name in fitness tracking – and this wearable with a color touchscreen and cool chassis are on point. Of course, it's what's inside the Ionic that counts, including an optical heart rate monitor, built-in GPS, 3-axis accelerometer, altimeter, and more for the most accurate picture of your health at a glance.

Get outside

This next-gen bike helmet is so cool you'll feel like you just joined Daft Punk. The integrated signal lights blink when you turn, so vehicles will always know where you're going. Plus, the accelerometer senses when you slow down and automatically puts up solid red rear lights so everyone knows you're stopping. It's all the safety of a car right in a bike helmet.

Here's how you can really see if the fish are biting. Attach this cam to your finishing line, sync it to the mobile app, and you can watch the activity under the water in real time. It's not only amazing fisherman intel for stalking your prey, it can also record cool video moments for sharing to social media, especially when you lose "the big one."

Prices subject to change.