Los Angeles' Dodger Stadium COVID-19 vaccination site closed by protestors

Anti-vax and other right-wing conspiracy theorists caused a temporary shutdown at LA's largest COVID-19 vaccination site.
Dodger Stadium's mass COVID-19 vaccination site was shut down Saturday afternoon as about 50 protesters gathered at the entrance, stalling hundreds of motorists who had been waiting in line for hours.
The Los Angeles Fire Department closed the entrance to the stadium — one of the largest vaccination sites in the country — for about an hour starting just before 2 p.m. as a precaution, officials said.
The demonstrators included members of anti-vaccine and far-right groups. While some carried signs decrying the COVID-19 vaccine and shouting for people not to get the shots, there were no incidents of violence.
Image via MLB