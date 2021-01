On the latest episode of Team Coco's podcast "Good Game Nice Try," comedian Thomas Middleditch (Silicon Valley) goes down memory lane with hosts Bley and Sonja about LAN parties of yore and how nasty they smelled. Then, voila, there's a candle that is reminisce of those LAN parties. It's scented like body odor and a "hint of ramen"! No, thank you.

Team Coco's LAN Party candle is available now from PodSwag ($12).

image via Team Coco