Tractor with bat wings shakes orange tree

In the city of Valencia, Spain they have orange trees along many of the streets producing a great amount of the fruit. Unfortunately, that particular variety of orange is bitter and sour, not meant for consumption, just decoration. This tractor helps mitigate the street waste by spreading giant orange-catching bat wings and shaking it until they fall in.

Though the formidable wings are simply performing a function it is hard not to appreciate the style in which the machine spreads it's Batman cape high above the street near the end of the video, in a display to all of the Spanish villains of its foreboding might.

Fun fact: Valencia, Spain is a large orange producing region, however the Valencia orange was a created hybrid by William Wolfskill, an agronomist in California during the 1800's, who named it after Valencia, Spain, producers of similarly sweet oranges.