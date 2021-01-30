WallStreetBets victor flies a banner: "Suck my nuts Robinhood"

Hell hath no fury like a redditor enabled with a cash bounty.
Other folks are making really awesome donations, tho the strategy is to hold as far as I understand.
After tearing GOP losers apart, Colbert gives an awesome explainer of the Gamestop stock shock. READ THE REST
Two billionaires are bailing out Melvin Capital, a firm that has lost a ton of money shorting GameStop. Stepping into a fight with a social media whirlwind is line of duty no. Business Insider: Steve Cohen's Point 72, Ken Griffin's Citadel, and other partners are plowing a total of $2.75 billion into Melvin Capital, the… READ THE REST
Micah Price (24), a software engineer from Cape Town, South Africa created a bot that scrapes text from Reddit discussion threads and turns it into courtroom dialog for scenes from a 2001 visual novel game called Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney. From Mashable: Price told Mashable he's always been a fan of Ace Attorney, which sees players… READ THE REST
