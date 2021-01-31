Contrapoints takes a deep dive into J.K. Rowling's anti-trans bigotry

YouTuber Contrapoints spends 90 minutes going over not just how J.K. Rowling got lured into the anti-trans movement, but also the tactics they use to present trans people as a threat to women, free speech, society, and so on.

J.K. Rowling could have spent the rest of her life counting her money and enjoying the perks of being a beloved children's author. Instead, she decided to seal her historic legacy as a leading voice in the so-called "gender critical" movement, an unholy alliance of right-wing and left-leaning folks united by anti-trans bigotry.

Image: YouTube / Contrapoints