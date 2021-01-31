Facebook knew in August ~70% of most active civic 'Groups' were too toxic to recommend to users

In August, internal research at Facebook showed that ~70% of the platform's most active Groups were considered too toxic to recommend to users, reports Jeff Horwitz at the Wall Street Journal on Sunday. It's a well-documented tale of Facebook knowing it was amplifying domestic terrorism, and failing to address it.

Facebook was more ready to listen than it had been about past earnings on Groups. Disabling recommendation algorithms was a start. But then #StoptheSteal Groups blew up thanks to other growth-friendly product design features. The problem wasn't just "bad algorithms!" — Jeff Horwitz (@JeffHorwitz) February 1, 2021

@wiczipedia, @CCDHate and @Mozilla all raised prescient concerns about FB Groups – but the smarts/depth of FB's own research is breathtaking. Here's hoping it gets shared with outside academics one day, so talk of FB's societal impact doesn't depend on what falls off the truck. — Jeff Horwitz (@JeffHorwitz) February 1, 2021

From Jeff Horwitz's piece at the Wall Street Journal:

The company's data scientists had warned Facebook executives in August that what they called blatant misinformation and calls to violence were filling the majority of the platform's top "civic" Groups, according to documents The Wall Street Journal reviewed. Those Groups are generally dedicated to politics and related issues and collectively reach hundreds of millions of users. The researchers told executives that "enthusiastic calls for violence every day" filled one 58,000-member Group, according to an internal presentation. Another top Group claimed it was set up by fans of Donald Trump but it was actually run by "financially motivated Albanians" directing a million views daily to fake news stories and other provocative content. Roughly "70% of the top 100 most active US Civic Groups are considered non-recommendable for issues such as hate, misinfo, bullying and harassment," the presentation concluded. "We need to do something to stop these conversations from happening and growing as quickly as they do," the researchers wrote, suggesting measures to slow the growth of Groups at least long enough to give Facebook staffers time to address violations. "Our existing integrity systems," they wrote, "aren't addressing these issues."

