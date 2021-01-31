Kapu Collective races to paint murals before the tide comes in

The Bay of Fundy in Saint John, New Brunswick, has areas with extreme tides. Artist Hula painted a four-story mural during low tide, and completed the top during high tide.
Image: YouTube / Kapu Collective
