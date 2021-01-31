Sleek design meets innovation with these Acer Chromebooks, on sale now at over 50% off

If you're still living back in the days when a Chromebook was just some cheap tech trinket that couldn't do much more than take notes or check emails, it's time to catch up.

Over the past decade, Chromebooks have grown up, hanging on to their slim profiles and low price points while expanding their functionality to the point that many top models can go toe-to-toe with most much more expensive laptop models.

Acer was one of the original Chromebook manufacturers, and now, you can enjoy some healthy savings with this collection of refurbished and restored Acer Chromebooks at savings of up to more than half off.

The Acer C720 has been one of the best-selling Chromebooks for the better part of a decade for a simple reason: it's the embodiment of the top-performing, tough-as-nails, reasonably priced EDC tech that everyone wants. Preinstalled with the Chrome OS, this little buddy is a workhorse, packed with all the essentials of a lightweight, efficient laptop.

Equipped with a 1.4GHz Intel Celeron processor and up to 4GB of RAM, integrated Intel HD graphics, and 15GB of storage space, this package is perfectly balanced for all your day-to-day tasks, like simple browsing or even resource-gobbling operations like streaming.

And, with a 45Wh Lithium-polymer battery inside, the C720 can roll for up to 8.5 hours on a single charge, which should be enough juice even when you're out and on the move. Meanwhile, each unit is completely restored to factory specs, with only minor scratches or cosmetic blemishes.

So, what can make a C720 even better? When you make that regular Chromebook screen into a touchscreen. These C720Ps are ready for all that tactile action. The 11.6-inch display comes with a 1366×768-pixel resolution touchscreen which turns an already ultra-handy laptop into a streamlined interface work station.

Acer beefed up the C720 with a hardware upgrade for the C730. This time, users get a 1.6GHz Intel processor and 4GB of RAM for even faster speeds and more fluid computing, even while multitasking.

The C740 is the next step in the evolution of the Acer Chromebook, including a feature every user appreciates: an improved battery. With performance that can get 9+ hours of use out of a single charge, you'll always have access to the web and all of your work whenever you need it.

Sporting its snazzy white chassis, the CB5-311 Chromebook says formidable just by appearance alone. Good thing the specs bear that out, including lightning-fast NVIDIA Tegra K1 chip, a spacious 32GB of storage, and a 14-hour battery that can carry you through virtually any task. Not to mention, this Chromebook also brings a 13-inch HD display to the table for even more precise image and video clarity.

Prices subject to change.