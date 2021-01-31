Saturday Night Live's 46th season resumed on Saturday, Jan 30th, after the Christmas break with Kate McKinnon playing herself interviewing Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (Cecily Strong), a GameStop investor (Pete Davidson), Jack Dorsey (Mikey Day), Mark Zuckerberg (Alex Moffat), O.J. Simpson (Kenan Thompson) and Tom Brady (John Krasinski) discussing current events. As one YouTube commenter put it: "When satire is literally just the news but told in a funny voice."
SNL cold open asks "What still works?"
