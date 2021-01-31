SNL cold open asks "What still works?"

Gareth Branwyn

Saturday Night Live's 46th season resumed on Saturday, Jan 30th, after the Christmas break with Kate McKinnon playing herself interviewing Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (Cecily Strong), a GameStop investor (Pete Davidson), Jack Dorsey (Mikey Day), Mark Zuckerberg (Alex Moffat), O.J. Simpson (Kenan Thompson) and Tom Brady (John Krasinski) discussing current events. As one YouTube commenter put it: "When satire is literally just the news but told in a funny voice."