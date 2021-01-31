Very handy numeric guide to those little stickers on fruit

The shoppers from the grocery app I use sometimes got the wrong produce. This guide to PLU codes helped me make sure I get a tasty Honeycrisp (3283) and not a disgusting Red Delicious (3284).

This is the most first-world problem I have had in some time, but I added these PLUs to Instacart's instructions for the shoppers, and the errors went way down. You can also put them in your phone if you still go to the store in person. You can search by word, item, or number.

3000 APPLES Alkmene

3001 APPLES Aurora/Southern Rose

3002 APPLES Cantared

3003 APPLES D'Estivale

3004 APPLES Discovery

3005 APPLES Golden Delicious Blush

3006 APPLES Ingrid Marie

3007 APPLES Lochbuie

3008 APPLES Rubinette

3009 APPLES Russet

Fun fact: organic items have the prefix of '9' inserted in front of the 4-digit conventional PLU code.

Photo by Susanne Jutzeler from Pexels