"A Small Antelope Horn" looks at animal tracking and theoretical physics

Theoretical physicist Carlo Rovelli took a break from studying black holes to track animals with the Hazda. Rubberband depicted his musings about the experience in this lovely collage animation.
Image: YouTube / Alexander
You've got to watch this video. During one dive in Marsa Alam, Red Sea Egyptian coast, I spent an hour with this amazing animal, the Dugong. There are few bays where is quite easy to see this animal. The dugong is easily distinguished from the manatees by its fluked, dolphin-like tail, but also possesses a… READ THE REST
Jojo Villareal filmed this hypnotic footage of wisping, or spore release by mushrooms. It's very pretty, but watch out for spores! Remember what happened to Spock? Image: YouTube / Caters Clips READ THE REST
Cue the beaver jokes, yeah, yeah. But this is my kind of ASMR. Little beavers chomping on their nom-noms, doing their wild thing in the pond. Hi beaver! Says the human who uploaded it: This summer I followed a family of beavers in a local beaver pond in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. The adult beavers became very… READ THE REST
