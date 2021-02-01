"Do Not Split" is a harrowing documentary on the Hong Kong protests

This 30-minute film about the 2019–20 Hong Kong protests is not for the squeamish, but it's a great on-the-ground view of what it was like to face off against militarized police.
It begins in 2019 as a proposed bill allowing the Chinese government to extradite criminal suspects to mainland China escalated protests throughout Hong Kong. Unfolding across a year, "Do Not Split" captures the determination and sacrifices of the protesters, the government's backlash, and the passage of the new Beijing-backed national security law.
Image: YouTube / Field of Vision