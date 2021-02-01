Fantastic 3D printed 'mk49 Rescue Armour'

Jason Weisberger

Kudos, kids! This is some awesome cosplay!

I posted pics of the wife's finished mk49 rescue armour. Loads asked for more pics so here the full video we did on her first suit up! from 3Dprinting

I think I successfully 3D printed about 2 things, 7 years ago. Both were parts for the 3D printer.