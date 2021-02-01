Fantastic 3D printed 'mk49 Rescue Armour'

Kudos, kids! This is some awesome cosplay!
I think I successfully 3D printed about 2 things, 7 years ago. Both were parts for the 3D printer.
Kudos, kids! This is some awesome cosplay!
I think I successfully 3D printed about 2 things, 7 years ago. Both were parts for the 3D printer.
The Auto Pill Bottle is a pretty cool invention that automatically dispenses pills, instead of forcing people with physical disabilities such as Parkinson's Disease to struggle with pressing down and unscrewing the bottle cap. But the story behind it is even cooler. It started when Jimmy Choi, an ultra marathoner who's appeared on American Ninja… READ THE REST
Turns out that you can make diffraction grating* molded onto chocolate if you know what you're doing. In fact, you can 3D print the lovely effect with all kinds of things. * in b4 "tHat iS NoT a tRuE HoLoGrAm!!1 U jUsT LoSt a ReaDEr!" Take it up with the video uploader. Image: YouTube /… READ THE REST
If you get Amazon Fresh or similar food deliveries, you are likely familiar with the silver-foil insulated freezer bags that frozen foods come in. These quickly multiply in Tribbles-like numbers. I'm always looking for ways to reuse these bags. I regularly use the material to create silvery envelopes for sending out eBay sales and as… READ THE REST
We all know that having the protection of a virtual private network (VPN) to cloak your online activities is basically like adding oil to a car or wearing a warm jacket in the dead of winter. It's optional…but not really. If you don't take the precautions that come with cloaking your identity online, it's not… READ THE REST
There's a decent chance that if you're under 40, you've never seriously considered life insurance. With everything happening in your day-to-day life, not to mention, the big wide world at large, that isn't a huge surprise. It is, however, a mistake. The average lifespan of an American today is about 78 years old. Of course, averages are averages,… READ THE REST
If you're still living back in the days when a Chromebook was just some cheap tech trinket that couldn't do much more than take notes or check emails, it's time to catch up. Over the past decade, Chromebooks have grown up, hanging on to their slim profiles and low price points while expanding their functionality… READ THE REST