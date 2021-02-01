FBI releases new images of DC pipe bomb suspect

Mark Frauenfelder

The FBI released new images of the alleged pipe bomb suspect and is offered a $100,000 reward for information leading to their arrest. The live bombs had been planted near the GOP and Democratic Headquarters in Washington, DC. The suspect's face is covered by a mask in the video, but they are wearing black/gray/yellow Nike Air Max Speed Turf shoes, which narrows down the list of suspects considerably.