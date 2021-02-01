Four women accuse Marilyn Manson of abuse

Brian Warner, who performs under the name Marilyn Manson, is accused of abusing four women, reports Vanity Fair. Evan Rachel Wood, who stars in the TV series Westworld, is among those writing that the pop star traumatized them.

"The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson," Wood wrote. "He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent."