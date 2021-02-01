These kinds of extension cords come in handy if you have a family that enjoys gaming and using computers together in the same room. The cord on this one is only five feet long. If you want something longer (and a bit more expensive, try this one)
Good deal on an extension cord with 3 outlets and 3 USB ports
The USB C to USB is 1/10th the price of the meme
I wanted a small inexpensive adapter to plug USB devices into my MacBook Pro with USB C ports, and I found that Amazon has a lightning deal on this one. It's less than 1/10th the price of the meme, and smaller! READ THE REST
These reversible Micro USB cables eliminate frustration
These reversible Micro USB cables really do work. Both the USB male plug and the micro plug can be inserted without regard to the orientation, like a USB C plug. There is no "right side up." Why aren't all USB cables made this way? READ THE REST
Recomendo videos: Quick hose connectors/Professional scissors/Make a custom mug
For the last few months, Kevin Kelly, Claudia Dawson, and I have been making short videos of things we like. The videos are companions to our weekly Recomendo newsletter, which has short recommendations of six things. In this episode, we look at quick hose connectors, hair shears, and water-slide decals for making custom mugs/ READ THE REST
