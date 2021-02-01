Hacking an iPod Classic from 2004 to play Spotify

Guy Dupont gutted his 2004 iPod Classic and transformed it into a Spotify player powered by a Raspberry Pi. Yes, the haptic click wheel works too!
sPot: Spotify in a 4th-gen iPod (2004) (Hackaday)
Redditor GreedyPaint hooked up a floppy disk drive to a Raspberry Pi to play a highly compressed version (0.03 percent of its original size on the DVD) on Shrek stored on a floppy disk. From Engadget: They wrote a custom x265 video codec that compresses video to a resolution of 120 x 96 pixels at a silky… READ THE REST
"The suspected Russian hackers behind the worst U.S. cyber attack in years leveraged reseller access to Microsoft Corp services to penetrate targets that had no compromised network software from SolarWinds," Joseph Menn and Raphael Satter at Reuters report: While updates to SolarWinds' Orion software was previously the only known point of entry, security company CrowdStrike… READ THE REST
Prominent U.S. cybersecurity firm FireEye disclosed on its corporate blog Tuesday it was hacked, possibly by a foreign nation, and the breach included the theft of internal hacking tools the firm normally uses to privately test the network defenses of their own clients. Excerpt from FireEye Shares Details of Recent Cyber Attack, Actions to Protect… READ THE REST
