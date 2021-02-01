I love Pilot Varsity disposable fountain pens

These cheap, disposable Pilot "V" is for Varsity fountain pens are a pleasure to write with and cheap enough to hand out to folks who are interested.

With a fine point on their stainless steel nib, these Pilot Varsity pens put down a lovely line of thin black ink. They are cheap and easy to part with if a friend would like to try writing with a fountain pen. I have heard cringey stories of letting people 'try' an expensive fountain pen and tweaking the nib somehow, so I tend not to let others TOUCH my Parkers or Pilot Vanishing Point.

Like the Vanishing Point, these Varsity pens do not leak on airplanes — even when actively used to write. Unlike the Vanishing Point, you can not fill the Varsity with your preferred ink — but at under $2.25 a pen, I can not complain.

Pilot V Pen (Varsity) Disposable Fountain Pens, Black Ink, Small Point Value Set of 5 via Amazon