Police in Rochester, NY, handcuff and pepper spray 9-year-old girl

A 9-year-old child was handcuffed and pepper sprayed by police responding to a report of "family trouble" in Rochester, NY. In the bodycam footage embedded above, you can watch the cops there showing a little girl who's boss.

Two body camera videos of the incident released by the police department on Sunday show officers restraining the child, putting her in handcuffs and attempting to get her inside the back of a police vehicle as she is heard repeatedly crying and calling for her father.Officers are then seen pepper spraying the girl after she doesn't follow commands to put her feet inside the car. The girl was transported to Rochester General Hospital where she was later released.