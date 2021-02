Douglas Trumbull's hugely influential 1972 film, Silent Running, has a new Blu-Ray Special Edition (as of November 2020). The film is a 2K restoration from the original film negatives.

The Special Edition comes with a 1972 making-of documentary, several old and new audio commentaries, a booklet with photos from the film, a gallery of over 600 images from the film, and a lot more. This new Arrow Video release also features new cover art by the wonderful Arik Roper.

