Toxic Q-Anon Congressperson Marjorie Taylor Green insisting reps Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib retake oaths on the Christian bible

Yet another fantastic example of Marjorie Taylor Green's UnAmericanness. A hate-filled and fantastic view that a nation founded on the separation of Church and State could somehow be a Christian nation is sickening.

The Independent:

In the footage, she was claiming that Ms Omar and Ms Tlaib were illegitimate Democratic representatives because they took their oaths of office on the Quran instead of the Bible.

"We're going to explain about how you can't swear in on the Quran," Ms Greene said in the footage. "We're going to have the Bible and ask them if they would swear in on the Bible … I think that's important."

Someone off-camera then told Ms Greene that she was "infringing" on the two representatives' religion by asking them to take their oaths of office with the Bible instead of the Quran.

"It wasn't a law yet … at the time they swore in. I think at the time they swore in it wasn't passed, because it wouldn't pass in a Republican-controlled … " Ms Greene said. "So they're not really official, I don't think."