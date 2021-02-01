Trippy trails turn humans to insects in "OMEGA II"

For his new song "OMEGA II," musician Sébastien Guérive enlisted Thomas Blanchard (previously) Note: strobe effects.

To visualize the layers of the music, we worked on a series of macro photos which we edited in throughout the track as 'glitches'. The photos are visually independent of the video but are compatible with the dancer's movements. To capture these varied images, we had to travel to a number of different locations (cities and forests alike). The process was complicated as in editing we had to align the central focus of each photograph in order to create fluidity in the transition between each of the 25 images that appeared per second.