I can tell you what it was like, because 1977 is when I first saw Star Wars. I had missed the hype, because I was in college and saw no TV all that year. But some friends I worked with during the summer back in Kentucky insisted I go with them to see this new science fiction adventure film. I had no particular expectations, but when the Imperial Star Destroyer filled the big screen during the opening scene, and got bigger, and bigger, and bigger, I knew it was something special. I hadn't seen cinematic affects like that since 2001: A Space Odyssey. We went back to see it again and again, even though that meant an hour-long drive to a theater. I was hooked. This video from Looper gives the perspective of different people who recall their first impressions of Star Wars in 1977.
What it was really like to see Star Wars in 1977
