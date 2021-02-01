What it was really like to see Star Wars in 1977

I can tell you what it was like, because 1977 is when I first saw Star Wars. I had missed the hype, because I was in college and saw no TV all that year. But some friends I worked with during the summer back in Kentucky insisted I go with them to see this new science fiction adventure film. I had no particular expectations, but when the Imperial Star Destroyer filled the big screen during the opening scene, and got bigger, and bigger, and bigger, I knew it was something special. I hadn't seen cinematic affects like that since 2001: A Space Odyssey. We went back to see it again and again, even though that meant an hour-long drive to a theater. I was hooked. This video from Looper gives the perspective of different people who recall their first impressions of Star Wars in 1977.