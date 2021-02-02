Axios 'Off the Rails' exposes the madness of Trump's insurrectionist advisors as the end approached

The sheer madness of a late December meeting where Mike Flynn, Sidney Powell, and other of Trump's insurrectionist advisors tried to talk Trump into seizing Dominion Voting Systems' voting machines and throwing democracy into the toilet is entertaining and horrifying.

Read it yourself.

Byrne kept attacking the senior White House staff in front of Trump. "They've already abandoned you," he told the president aggressively. Periodically during the meeting Flynn or Byrne challenged Trump's top staff — portraying them as disloyal: So do you think the president won or not?

At one point, with Flynn shouting, Byrne raised his hand to talk. He stood up and turned around to face Herschmann. "You're a quitter," he said. "You've been interfering with everything. You've been cutting us off."

"Do you even know who the fuck I am, you idiot?" Herschmann snapped back.

"Yeah, you're Patrick Cipollone," Byrne said.

"Wrong! Wrong, you idiot!"

The staff were now on their feet, standing behind one of the couches and facing the Powell crew at the Resolute Desk. Cipollone stood to Herschmann's left. Lyons, on his last day on the job, stood to Herschmann's right.