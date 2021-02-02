Geneva, NY lawyer finds late 19th-century photo studio and Susan B. Anthony photos in a hidden attic

A lawyer in Geneva, NY, David Whitcomb, was remolding a three-story building he'd bought downtown when he found a plastered-over attic. Upon poking his head into it, he saw a bunch of photographs, photo equipment, and related materials from the late 1800s/early 1900s.

Among the photographs he recovered are portraits of suffragette Susan B. Anthony, including her official portrait taken in 1905, soon before she died.

[Image: By Johnston, Frances Benjamin, 1864-1952, photographer – Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Division Washington, D.C. 20540 USA, CC0]