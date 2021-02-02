Minneapolis police ordered to leave on bodycams during incidents

Police in Minneapolis will no longer be allowed to turn off their bodycams when responding to incidents, reports CNN.

"Strengthening accountability and increasing transparency have been cornerstones of our community safety work," Mayor Frey said in the joint statement. "This update helps leadership provide a more complete and accurate picture during and after incidents, and puts officers in a better position to hold each other accountable." The latest policy, which is slated to take effect February 4, "is designed to increase accountability and transparency within MPD," the statement said.

"Blatantly nefarious policies that should never have been permitted to begin with" for 500 please, Alex.

Now stop them redacting audio and footage before releasing it.