I've been experimenting with making refreshing blended drinks to keep me going in the day and so far here's my favorite (subject to change):

1 scoop of coconut milk powder

1 scoop lion's mane mushroom powder

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 tablespoon cacao powder OR 1 teaspoon matcha powder OR a double shot of espresso

8 ounces of soy, hemp, almond, or oat milk

Optional – 200 mg L-theanine powder

Blend the ingredient (I have this great rechargeable blender). Try it hot or cold!