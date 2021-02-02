Nurse wins contest to watch movies for one week in isolated Swedish lighthouse

The Göteburg Film Festival in Sweden holds an event called the "Isolated Cinema experience", a contest in which the lucky winner goes to the lighthouse on the remote Pater Noster island — to watch movies for a week, all alone.

They're sent there with copies of all 60 movies premiering at that year's Film Festival. As Sam Hayson writes in Mashable:

"The Isolated Cinema on the island of Pater Noster is inaccessibly located at the very edge of the archipelago in one of Sweden's most barren, windswept locations," reads the event description. "One solitary film enthusiast [will] experience total isolation from the outside world. No phone, no family, no friends. Just the sea and the festival's film programme with 60 film premieres. For seven days."

I'm not that much of a movie buff, and I'm also mostly an extrovert, so this is probably not my cup of tea, as my Canadian grandmother might say. But for some people, clearly, it's a dream come true.

This year's winner was a nurse, Lisa Enroth from Skövde, who beat out 12,000 other contestants:

Not matter how much of a film fan you are, it sounds like a challenging experience — and the application process reflected that. Organsizers spent a long time interviewing and testing applicants in order to find someone who was not only deserving, but also capable of withstanding a week of isolation. "Choosing one single person out of 12,000 was not an easy task, but Lisa made a strong impression on us in her letter," said Göteborg Film Festival CEO Mirja Wester. "The interviews and tests she subsequently undertook strengthened our impression of her as the right candidate. And in these troubled times it feels particularly right to be able to give this unique experience to one of the many heroes of the healthcare system who are all working so hard against COVID-19."

Enroth is doing a set of video diaries of her experience on the island; here's Day 3 …

(That CC-2.5-licensed photo of Pater Noster island by Jan Norman, via Wikimedia)