Six people were detained yesterday after using tarpaulins to change the Hollywood sign to read "Hollyboob." The tarpaulins were quickly removed, but not before countless photos hit social media.
Six detained after turning Hollywood sign into Hollyboob sign
Collapse OS, an operating system for after the apocalypse
Collapse OS is an operating system that no-one should ever have to use. It's designed to be useful after worldwide catastrophe destroys human civilization: able to run on junk and easy to work with, assuming a modicum of computer science skill and a copy of the classics.
Apple hardware engineering chief Dan Riccio will step down, focus on new project yet to be revealed
Apple's hardware engineering chief, Dan Riccio, is planning to step down to oversee a new project, the company announced Monday, providing no further details on the longtime executive's latest role. Could this be related to the iPhone maker's foray into self-driving car technology? Riccio will report to CEO Tim Cook.
Programming Language Creator or Serial Killer?
Here's a fun quiz that finds a delightful semiotic contact point in the late 20th century, the golden age of serial killers and computer scientists. "Can you tell a coder from a cannibal?" I confess that I mistook Dorothea Puente (~15 dead) for Grace Hopper (theorist of high-level programming languages).
