Smartphone attachment lets you test your eyesight at home

EyeQue is a nifty little gadget that lets you test your eyes using your phone, then order lenses with the specs it produces. TK Bay says:

This is a budget-friendly stay at home eye exam that you use your smartphone to be able to track and find out what your prescription is. You can use the system astigmatism, near sight, and far sight testing. the app is available on both android Google Play Store in the Apple App Store on your iphone. It can be used to track your vision health and order glasses online all without any insurance or visiting a doctor.