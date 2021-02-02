Toxic Qanon representative said on video "we will" resort to non-peaceful means to overthrow the government

Mark Frauenfelder
Marjorie Taylor Green promoting violence for a rally at the Capitol. Video from 2019 from PublicFreakout

In this 2019 video the fresh new face of the Republican Party, Marjorie Taylor Greene, says she "hopes" her fellow seditionists are able to overthrow the government peacefully, but they she and her followers will overthrow the government "the other way" if need be.