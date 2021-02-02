In this 2019 video the fresh new face of the Republican Party, Marjorie Taylor Greene, says she "hopes" her fellow seditionists are able to overthrow the government peacefully, but they she and her followers will overthrow the government "the other way" if need be.
Toxic Qanon representative said on video "we will" resort to non-peaceful means to overthrow the government
