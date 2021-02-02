Over the weekend snowstorm that covered parts of Chicago with a foot of snow, this video was shot by Samuel Wood, who described the undulating frozen lake as "otherworldly."
Video: Watch incredible ice waves in Lake Michigan with Chicago skyline in view
