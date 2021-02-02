Watch: Ad by new DCCC campaign linking GOP members to Marjorie Taylor Greene and QAnon

"QAnon, a conspiracy theory born online, took over the Republican Party, sent followers to Congress and, with Donald Trump, incited a mob that attacked the Capitol and murdered a cop," starts a new ad by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.
The DCCC has started a new advertising campaign, which launched today, that links GOP members to toxic Marjorie Taylor Greene and QAnon. The above ad targets Congressman Don Bacon of Nebraska, and ends with "Congressman Don Bacon, he stood with Q, not you."
From The New York Times:
In releasing the QAnon-focused ads this week, Democrats are striking at a raw nerve in the Republican Party. Ms. Greene's radical pronouncements — she indicated support for executing Democratic politicians several years ago — have alarmed even Republicans as well as Democrats. On Monday, Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the minority leader, said the "loony lies and conspiracy theories" embraced by Ms. Greene amounted to a "cancer" on the party…
"Washington Republicans have made their choice — they chose to cave to the murderous Q-Anon mob that has taken over their party," said Representative Sean Patrick Maloney of New York, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee's chairman. "Their actions have made one thing clear — no American will be safe from the QAnon mob if Washington Republicans are in power."