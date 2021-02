As part of his Half-Life series, Kyle Hill looks at one of the most controversial moments in the history of nuclear weapons: the Castle Bravo atmospheric thermonuclear test detonated over Bikini Atoll on March 1, 1954. It was dubbed the "Second Hiroshima" by Japan and others outraged by the test.

The blast and fallout radii were both larger than expected, and the incident continues to be the subject of litigation (previously).

Image: YouTube / Kyle Hill