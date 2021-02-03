Gentleman trolls L.A. police with a slow-speed car chase that lasted for 6 long hours

A gentleman suspected to be carrying a gun led the LAPD on the weirdest car chase ever last night. Although car chases aren't uncommon in Southern California, this one was highly unusual: the man in pursuit was a very slow driver, teased the cops with starts and stops, and the chase lasted for more than six hours.

Starting at 7 pm, the driver meandered down residential streets, cruised along freeways, and went down the wrong side of the road at times as a stream of police cars tailed him. The driver must've had a full tank of gas, as his Chevy Malibu had no problem with the 6-hour journey, while police had to drop out at times to gas up their vehicles.

About halfway in you can see him slowing down, speeding up, and slowing down again, having a little fun with the cops:

WATCH LIVE: Approaching hour three of this police pursuit, the driver continues to play cat and mouse games, driving at slow speeds and even coming to a momentary stop on the 10 Freeway. https://t.co/MOPrdWpwXr pic.twitter.com/8HLenRuziG — NBC Los Angeles (@NBCLA) February 3, 2021

At one point, they even passed a fire, which slowed them down even more:

WATCH LIVE: Another bizarre moment, as a fire can be seen ahead of the chase, while people run alongside the pursuit vehicle on the shoulder of the 110 Freeway. https://t.co/Tnh56WgTrM pic.twitter.com/QO6C4axqm5 — NBC Los Angeles (@NBCLA) February 3, 2021

By hour six, going only 25 mph, his tire came off and impatiently rolled past him:

WATCH LIVE: How slow is this slow-speed chase? Even the car's tire passed the pursuit vehicle. Now on hour SIX of this bizarre police chase, as it moves through Ontario. https://t.co/2BdWlEuq43 pic.twitter.com/BV7kjdp5XY — NBC Los Angeles (@NBCLA) February 3, 2021

Finally, in the wee hours of the morning, the jig was up. At around 1:30am he was standing outside of his car, where police arrested him.

Turns out, the fellow had no gun on him after all. But he did have two outstanding warrants for burglary.

Via NBC News

