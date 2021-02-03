Great explainer on how to land on the moon

Smarter Every Day announced a series on going to the moon, and the first intallment looks at the logistics and engineering problems that had to be solved to make it work:
We're going back to the moon, and we're going to need to train Astronauts how to land. This video is the result of trying to understand that control problem better. in the next video of this series, I'll show you footage from an actual NASA Lunar Lander software test I participated in many years ago.
Image: YouTube / Smarter Every Day