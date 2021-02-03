Insuring spacecraft is risky business

Sirius XM latest broadcast satellite appeared functional. It was built on a pretty standard platform that has worked for around 150 communications satellites and post-launch was maneuvered into orbit. After that, however, things seem to have not progressed.

Unable to just wack it on the side like the Fonz, Sirius XM has filed an insurance claim. Apparently one claim is more than the entire industry of spacecraft insurance collects in a year.

Hackaday: