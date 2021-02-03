Life in NYC's luxury residential skyscraper not so deluxe

432 Park Avenue, tallest residential tower on Earth when built, promised a life of modern luxury and leisure in the skies over New York City. It isn't working out: the pipes leak, the elevators frequently malfuction, the walls creak ominously, and they've cancelled free brunch.

Less than a decade after a spate of record-breaking condo towers reached new heights in New York, the first reports of defects and complaints are beginning to emerge, raising concerns that some of the construction methods and materials used have not lived up to the engineering breakthroughs that only recently enabled 1,000-foot-high trophy apartments. Engineers privy to some of the disputes say many of the same issues are occurring quietly in other new towers.