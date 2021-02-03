New series explores Earth's interesting places visible from space

Pindrop is a new Veritasium series that explores Earth's features that are visible via Google Earth, starting with these mysterious pools in the Utah desert. It's really well done!
What are these electric blue ponds in the middle of the Utah desert? And why do they keep changing color? Join Derek Muller (Veritasium) as he looks into the weird, bizarre, and seemingly inexplicable images found on Google Earth to discover what on Earth they actually are. It's a travel vlog, documentary, and science show wrapped into one. It's Pindrop.
Image: Veritasium