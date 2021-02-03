Order Valentine's Day everlasting rose assortments that live up to a year – and save an extra 15% off

Valentine's Day is no holiday to sleep on. And, unlike Christmas, you don't really have to get super creative about just the right Valentine's Day gift for your sweetheart, either. The reality is, the recognition and attention coming on the day designated for love is usually enough acknowledgment to satisfy most partners.

The simple, traditional gift is a time-honored V-Day favorite. Almost 4 out of 10 men will plunk down money for an arrangement of roses this Valentine's Day, which is more than 250 million roses ready for the big day. About $2 billion will be spent on Valentine's Day flowers this year, alone.

And by March 1, almost all 250 million will be in a curbside recycling bin, waiting for the garbage truck.

Everlasting roses escape that horrible fate. Treated chemically, everlasting flowers may not actually last forever, but most will certainly be around to brighten up your desk or table or countertop for up to a year with the proper care.

Right now, we've assembled a handful of the best deals around on everlasting rose assortments.

We don't recommend telling your partner you bought their Valentine's Day flowers at a discount…but just know they'd appreciate your shrewd purchase if they knew.

If your honey would enjoy an ongoing reminder of your love, these gorgeously preserved and presented roses are a lasting sign of your devotion. Sourced from Ecuador, these roses are all carefully treated to remain fresh for a full year without any maintenance. Then, these extra-large roses are carefully encased in a clear jewelry box so their beauty can be honored for months.

Whether you do the single rose or go for a four-rose collection, you can choose from a variety of colors, including red flame, pure white, light pink, or neon pink.

For a splash more, you can also go with the Rose Box option, including 9 or 10 beautiful preserved roses, all contained in a cute 6-inch box of varying colors for a vibrant dash of color in your home or workspace for the next year.

Of course, sometimes just one, or even 10 roses don't quite cover it. If you're in particular need of a serious Valentine's Day display of affection this year, you can take things up a notch with an even larger Rose Box. That can start with an ultra-stylish mirrored tabletop or window sill centerpiece, housing a dozen everlasting roses.

Or, you can bump that up to 16 vibrant red roses in a premium jewelry box display.

Or, there's the ultimate expression: the gargantuan big white box of forever roses, featuring a collection of 36 to 42 buds that can all remain together in their box, or be spread around the house for a little touch of Valentine's Day love in every corner of the home.

One thing to make clear right from the start – the blooms that make up these breathtaking flower teddy bear arrangements are not real flowers. They're actually soft, reflexive, authentic-looking synthetic roses that hold their shape and color forever. But, that's a bonus…since their cuteness will endure as a long-lasting declaration of your feelings.

Available in different colored assortments, these flowers are positioned in the lightweight Styrofoam core by hand, then the full arrangement is placed in an eco-friendly gift box that also serves as the perfect display for your heartfelt offering.

Or, since size matters, you can upgrade from the 10-inch bear to the 14-inch version.

If you want to truly make a statement with your forever rose, these attractive presentations from Empress Flora are expected to last at least one year…and possibly as long as three. Encased in a removable acrylic box and centered in a grand white display box, it's no wonder these high-end roses are sold in luxury Las Vegas hotels like the Bellagio and Caesars Palace.

With La Nota, you can also adorn your rose with a special personalized message of up to 35 characters, ensuring the gift is as meaningful as it is beautiful.

Or, go with the Suóno, which includes a pre-recorded audio message of up to 1 minute whenever the box is opened.

