The BitzBlade 2.0 Multi-Tool handles 26 different tasks and can go with you anywhere

Every tool on your tool belt strives to be the…(pause for dramatic effect)…LAST TOOL YOU'LL EVER NEED! In reality, that's a mighty tough bar to clear. In most cases, a tool should probably settle for getting a primary job done while handling a few other odds and ends quickly and effectively.

But, with 26 features under its belt, the BitzBlade 2.0 Multi-Tool might end up being the only tool you need to reach for to complete almost all of your most pressing emergency, home fix-it, or on-the-fly handyman tasks.

The BitzBlade 2.0 advances on the success of the original BitzBlade, which scored a big hit with Kickstarter supporters for the manufacturer, StatGear. From camping to hiking to just an EDC carry-all for getting out of a tight spot, just running through the list of attachments with the BitzBlade 2.0 show its wide-ranging versatility.

This tool is sporting nine magnetized double-sided steel bits for fastening, a pry bar/hex wrench/bottle opener, a boxcutter/scraper, a knife blade, an LED light, and a carbide tip window breaker. Crafted with an anodized aluminum body, each of these features can come in very handy for taking care of virtually any tool-demanding situation you may face out in the world.

The entire package is incredibly strong but only weighs less than 3 ounces, with everything fitting together nicely in the included bits pouch. The entire tool also opens to reveal a center compartment where you can keep the other attachments when you aren't using them.

Even if you aren't the super handy type, this is just the type of tool with a load of possible uses that is the perfect 'just-in-case' companion to make you seem a heck of a lot handier than you really are. But no worries…we won't tell.

The BitzBlade 2.0 Multi-Tool retails for $99, but when you couple the already discounted price with our Valentine's Day sale, your savings really stack up. For a limited time, when you enter the code VDAY2021 at checkout, you enjoy an extra 15% savings on your purchase, cutting the ultimate price for the BitzBlade 2.0 down to just $33.99.

Prices subject to change.